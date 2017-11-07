Inlander boat-barge system built for shallow-water response operations

A 22’ shallow-draft aluminum hull design that can operate as outboard boats or 4,000 lb. capacity barges is at the center of a new system offered for oil spill and emergency responders by builder Elastic, Carmi, Ill.

The Inlander Response Boat & Barge is a 22’x8’5” hull that draws as little as 3” built of 5052 aluminum 3/16” thick, in a semi-vee form with 6 degrees deadrise. Configured as either an outboard powered boat with up to twin 50-hp engines or barge, the hulls can be harnessed or lashed aside each other to create large, stable work platforms.

As makers of environmental cleanup products including oil skimmers and workboats, Elastic company officials say they saw the need for a versatile, shallow-draft boat and barge system, after seeing responders on inland waters sometimes resorting to using recreational fishing boats to cleanup spills.

The Inlander boat propulsion options offer maximum speed-to-weight performance when loaded with gear to quickly and safely reach control points. Ranging from 50-hp tiller outboard motors to twin 90-hp outboards with hydraulic steering, the river utility boat can reach speeds up to 46 mph.

In barge configuration the Inlander offers 115 sq. feet of deck space, ample for booms, skimmers and other equipment, to be towed by an Inlander boat with 95 sq. feet of deck space around its center console. The hulls have sides 36″ from deck to gunwale to securely carry cargo.

A fully equipped Inlander boat includes side cargo lashing rails and cleats; non-skid deck; bow and stern rubber bumpers; bow and stern davit and boom receivers; a steering console; a tow post with accessories arch; 12 volt electrical system with breakered switch panel; and hydraulic steering for twin 50-hp Suzuki outboard engines, with controls and 50 gal. fuel tank system.