Incat Designs founder Philip Hercus passes away

Australia’s Incat Crowther has announced the passing of Philip Hercus, founder of Incat Designs and one of the forefathers of Incat Crowther.

In the 1980s, he pioneered the introduction of aluminum catamaran passenger vessels in tourist areas such as the Great Barrier Reef before developing the wave piercing catamaran. In 1990, one of these vessels won the Hales Trophy for the fastest crossing of the Atlantic Ocean for a commercial vessel. Hercus was awarded the Order of Australia in 1995 for his services to the industry.

In addition, he gave many young draftsman and naval architects their start in the industry, many of whom went on to form their own design businesses that have kept Australia at the forefront of the field, a company statement said.