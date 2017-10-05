Hunter joins Bristol Harbor Group

John Hunter recently joined the Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) as a senior naval architect in the Bristol, R.I.-based firm’s naval architecture and marine engineering practice.

Hunter holds a bachelor of science degree in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., and is a licensed professional engineer in Washington state. He is also a member and a past chairman of the New England section of Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers.

He has forty years of experience in the design and construction of small (under 295’) steel and aluminum vessels, including tugboats, research ships, car ferries, passenger vessels, fishing boats and barges. Prior to joining BHGI, Hunter worked at various naval architecture and marine engineering firms and shipyards throughout U.S. He has extensive ferry experience, has worked as a consultant to operators of many Subchapter T, K and H, Lloyds and ABS classed vessels, and inspected passenger boats for conceptual design, design and modification engineering.

BHGI is a full service naval architecture and marine engineering firm specializing in commercial vessel design and consulting. For over twenty years, BHGI has been a leader in the naval architecture and marine engineering field, designing tugs, barges, ATB’s, passenger vessels, dredges and yachts.