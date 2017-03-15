Horizon Shipbuilding hires Hotz as VP business development

Horizon Shipbuilding Inc., Bayou La Batre, Ala, has announced the addition of John Hotz as the vice president of business development. Hotz has worked within the commercial and government marine industry throughout his entire 27-year career. He has a very strong and diverse background in business development and has worked for several well-known boatbuilders both domestically and internationally, Horizon officials said.

“The can-do approach to exciting projects was apparent as soon as I started talking with Horizon,” Hotz said in a statement announcing his hiring. “Horizon’s family atmosphere is a perfect fit for me, and I’m excited to be part of the team.”

Travis R. Short, Horizon Shipbuilding’s president, remarked, “We are very happy to have John onboard and are confident he will provide tremendous value to our organization. John will focus on growing Horizon’s core competencies in the global marketplace and continue to build on the momentum we have been able to secure internationally. Horizon is a very diverse and flexible company that has demonstrated the ability to quickly produce and deliver complex boats up to 300′. John will help foster and develop new relationships and strengthen ties with our existing customer base. In addition to maintaining our presence in our current markets, John will strongly pursue refit and refurbishment work as well.”