HGG America opens support center in Houston

HGG Profiling Equipment, headquartered in the Netherlands, recently opened a new 6,500-sq.-ft. support center in Houston, to better service the company’s customers and profile-cutting machine installations in North and South America. Along with providing service and support, HGG’s new center will act as a centralized hub to rapidly deploy technical field service and engineering support.

The new center will employ a customer service manager, administrative and inside sales personnel, telephone service support engineers, field service engineers and technicians, and a warehouse and shipping clerk.

Along with maintaining an onsite staff with service and support capabilities, HGG will use the new facility to warehouse spare machine parts and plasma consumables for quick customer turnaround. The center will also house a training center for customers and HGG personnel, with profile-cutting demo machinery onsite incorporating the latest HGG software solutions. Some light machine assembly is planned for the center over time.

HGG will initially showcase its ProCutter 600, specially designed for cutting complex tube and pipe profiles up to 24 inches in diameter. The HGG PC 600 incorporates advanced HGG technology and expertise in HGG’s most affordable 3-D profile-cutting machine. It is available with oxy-fuel, plasma, marking and CAM interfaces. The PC 600 reduces grinding, fitting and welding time and related costs after pipe profiles are cut, while providing full penetration welds.