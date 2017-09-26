Hasuly joins Shearer Group

Anne Hasuly recently joined The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) as a naval architect. The Houston, Texas-based naval architecture, marine engineering & marine surveying firm is a leading designer of inland towboats and barges.

Hasuly is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Texas, and holds a bachelors of science degree in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of New Orleans. She is also a member of the Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers, and the Louisiana Engineering Society.

Prior to joining TSGI, Hasuly worked for Aqualis Offshore as a senior naval architect. During her time at Aqualis, Anne was the project manager and lead naval architect for the basic design of two self-elevating, self-propelled liftboats.

Before joining Aqualis Offshore, Hasuly worked as a naval architect at MiNO Marine, LLC, Jefferson, La., where she consulted on various types of vessels. She has experience with stability analysis, motions analysis, structural analysis, incline experiments, and experience in full design and engineering of liftboats.