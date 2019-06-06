Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Gulf Island names Vaccari executive vice president

By on
Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. has named Christian Vaccari as executive vice president of its shipyard division. Vaccari previously served as senior vice president, business development of the shipyard division.

“I am thrilled to have Chris lead our shipyard division. Chris’ extensive experience in the shipbuilding industry makes him uniquely qualified to oversee the operations of this division,” Kirk Meche, Gulf Island’s president and CEO, said in a statement announcing the appointment.

Gulf Island is a fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and marine vessels used in energy extraction and production, petrochemical and industrial facilities, power generation, alternative energy and shipping and marine transportation operations. The company also provides project management, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance and civil construction services.

Gulf Island operates and manages its business through three operating divisions: fabrication, shipyard and services, with its corporate headquarters located in Houston and fabrication facilities located in Houma, La.; Jennings, La.; and Lake Charles, La.

 

