Global Diving & Salvage to open Juneau office

Seattle-based Global Diving & Salvage, Inc., is opening a new office in Juneau, Alaska, to expand its regional operations in marine construction, salvage and emergency response, and diving operations.

Global has provided services in southeast Alaska for years through its Anchorage and Pacific Northwest offices, and the Juneau office is being established in response to client requests for a dedicated base, company officials say. Bill Akan, a longtime member of the Global team, will serve as Southeast Alaska Operations Coordinator for the new Juneau location.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Juneau with Global,” Akan said in a statement issued by Global. “There are numerous opportunities for us in southeast Alaska, and opening a location here will allow us to serve more clients with faster response times.”

“We’ve had great success working with our community and industry partners in Anchorage,” said Alaska Region General Manager, Deirdre Gross. “I’m confident we will offer the same high level of service and expertise in Juneau.”

Global president and CEO Devon Grennan , said the new office “rounds out Global’s commitment to have established, resident capabilities throughout the west coast of the United States. It represents our belief that clients are best served with dedicated personnel and equipment in the region, to respond immediately to their unique needs and project requirements.”

An open house will be held June 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the new facility, located at 13395 Glacier Highway Juneau, Alaska, 99801. The office telephone is (907) 780-5811.