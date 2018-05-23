Glas is new vice president with Bouchard Transportation

Capt. Robert Glas has joined Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc., Melville, N.Y., as vice president of vessel compliance and auditing.

In that position Glas will utilize the management afloat approach, by rotating throughout the fleet and accompanying crews on voyages aboard Bouchard vessels to conduct ISM, and operational based audits and assessments, including underway navigation audits in accordance with OCIMF TMSA 3 element 5.

Glas holds an active Coast Guard License as Master of Towing Vessels on Oceans & Western Rivers, and is an authorized designated examiner, as well as an ISO 9001 / 14001 lead auditor.

Bouchard officials said Glas brings many years of practical experience operating, managing, and assessing conventional tugs and barges as well as articulate tug-barges on the Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific coasts. In his new job Glas will assist the company in strengthening its ability to achieve its compliance and operational goals.

“Bob holds an advanced level of expertise in the industry, and his leadership will further establish compliance around Bouchard’s Safety First mission. His passion and capability will guide us to ensure we continue to operate in the safest manner possible,” said Morton S. Bouchard III, President and CEO of Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc.