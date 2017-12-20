Fielding joins Elliott Bay Design’s Seattle office

Theresa Fielding has joined Elliott Bay Design Group‘s Seattle office as a project manager and senior engineer. She has over 18 years of experience in naval architecture, with an emphasis on stability analysis, structural design, regulatory review and marine construction operations.

Fielding is a certified professional engineer in naval architecture and marine engineering in Washington and Alaska. She received her bachelor’s degree in naval architecture and marine engineering from the Webb Institute.

As a project manager, Fielding will lead project teams in the development of new commercial vessel designs, and modification and support of existing vessels. She will also provide senior engineer leadership of structural design, analysis and standards development.

EBDG is an employee-owned company with offices in Seattle, New Orleans and Ketchikan, Alaska, that provides naval architecture, marine engineering and production support services to owners, operators and shipyards across the U.S.