ExxonMobil helps launch lubricant analysis service at WorkBoat Show

ExxonMobil has launched Mobil Serv Lubricant Analysis, its next generation used oil analysis service. The mobile-enabled technology monitors both oil condition and the health of high-speed marine engines.

“The service is designed to help the customers manage their lubricants,” J.R. Hand, ExxonMobil’s marine field engineer, marine lubricants, said from the company’s booth at the International WorkBoat Show earlier this month in New Orleans. “It helps customers manage total cost analyst, monitor the lubricant’s condition and monitor the equipment to help avoid a catastrophic failure.”

Hand said the new service is fast, intuitive and can help users reduce downtime. The oil analysis service can help cut costs and extend oil drain intervals, and help improve engine efficiency. The scan-and-go option eliminates labels and paperwork.

Mobil Serv Lubricant Analysis can help prolong engine life by assessing oil condition, assisting vessel operators to identify issues before they become problems. Regular analysis can therefore help to identify ways to enhance engine reliability and prevent unscheduled downtime. “It’s very pertinent to this industry to improve cost analysis,” said Hand. “One sure way of doing this is to monitor one of the vessels most important assets — the engines.”

This can help ensure that operators avoid opening up equipment for unnecessary inspection or maintenance when their oil analysis reports indicate that the lubricant and equipment are in good condition. This can deliver additional cost avoidance on top of prolonged engine life.

To eliminate labels and paperwork the new service also features optional scan-and-go technology. Operators can simply scan the QR code (barcode) of the sample bottle filled with their vessel’s lubricant, enter the sample information and then submit it. Vessel operators will then receive an informative report on engine and lubricant condition with tailored advice to help formulate maintenance schedules and understand data trends. The service offers mobile access, enabling operators to view data and results wherever needed.

ExxonMobil recently demonstrated that a combination of Mobil Delvac 1 ESP 5W-40 synthetic engine oil and used oil analysis provided outstanding protection and cleanliness for a Cummins KTA38 marine diesel main engine. After nine years of continuous use, the engine showed minimal scuffing or sludge build-up. An oil drain interval of 3,000 hours was achieved, over 10 times longer than the engine builder’s recommendation. A video of the engine maintenance and the taking apart of the engine played in the ExxonMobil booth at the WorkBoat Show. In addition, there were actual parts from the engine on display.

The new service replaces ExxonMobil’s used oil analysis program, Signum.