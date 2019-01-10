Elliott Bay Design Group opens New York office

Seattle-based Elliott Bay Design Group has opened a new office in New York, to provide professional engineering and naval architecture services to East Coast customers.

EBDG will also bring its expertise in waterfront development to the East Coast, which the group says will be “a springboard for future growth in the region.”

“This is an exciting time for EBDG and marks a major milestone in our 30-year history,” said Christina Villiott, vice president of sales and marketing at EBDG. “This fourth office sets the stage for increased client support across the U.S., and includes new markets for the firm along with continued growth for our employees.”

To support the expansion, EBDG has hired Catherine ‘Kate’ Hale to establish its East Coast presence. Hale is a systems engineer and certified port executive, qualified to manage port initiatives and develop port master plans.

Hale’s experience includes project management and engineering oversight on urban ferry systems operating in densely populated urban areas. She has assisted in the outfitting, design and permitting process for many ferry landings on the East Coast.

Hale holds a master of science degree in maritime systems environmental engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology, and a bachelor of science degree in environmental biology science, also with a minor in sustainability from Simmons College.

EBDG’s new office is located at 181 Westchester Ave., Suite 409 in Port Chester, N.Y.