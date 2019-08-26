Elliott Bay Design Group names Brian King president

Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) announced today that it has appointed Brian King president-chief engineer.

King will have direct supervision of the business and affairs of the Seattle-based company. He will be responsible for advancing EBDG’s major strategic objectives while leading the team on planning, business management, engineering, personnel development and sales.

Since joining the company in 1988, King has made numerous contributions including developing engineering standards, leading recruitment and training efforts, managing the engineering and technical resources, and developing the quality assurance program. He has worked with EBDG’s clients, serving as principal, project manager, chief engineer and project engineer. In this role, King will remain active with project development and client management.

“We have appointed Mr. King to president and look forward to his leadership and direction of the firm. EBDG is now being led by a professional engineer with many years of experience in the marine industry – this brings a fresh perspective as we move forward and set our course for success,” John Waterhouse, chairman, board of directors, said in a statement.

King is a licensed professional engineer (PE) of mechanical engineering and naval architecture/marine engineering, with active licenses in Washington, Alaska, Texas, Louisiana, New York and Virginia. He received his bachelor’s in marine engineering from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and is a licensed chief engineer with the Coast Guard.

Elliott Bay Design Group is an employee-owned company with offices in Seattle, New Orleans, Ketchikan and New York that provides naval architecture, marine engineering and production support services to owners, operators and shipyards across the U.S.