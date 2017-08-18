Deschenes joins Bouchard as VP for maintenance and repair

Bouchard Transportation Co. Inc. announced today that Christopher Deschenes has joined the Melville, N.Y.-based company as vice president of maintenance and repairs.

Prior to joining Bouchard, Deschenes served as a project engineer with New York-based Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. supporting all new construction and capital projects for the foreign and domestic OSG tanker/ATB fleet.

He then moved on to Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering Inc., Milford, Mass., as director of engineering and projects, where he was responsible for managing company operations, engineering staff, client relations and overall project execution.

As Bouchard’s vice president of maintenance and repairs, Deschenes will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the maintenance and repair department, fleet capital projects, and new construction efforts. He will be the primary contact for all fleet maintenance and repair activities, regulatory shipyard periods, fleet enhancements and new construction projects.

He will report directly to Bouchard company president and CEO Morton S. Bouchard III.

“Chris’ expertise will allow for an even stronger focus around Bouchard’s maintenance and repair policies and procedures, including maintaining and advancing our equipment at the highest industry standards, which continues to be one of Bouchard’s top priorities”, said Bouchard in announcing the move. “As we enter a milestone anniversary of 100 years of service, we look forward to working toward further growth and expansion under Chris’ guidance and leadership. It is our pleasure to welcome Chris into the business.”