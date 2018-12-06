David Clark appoints Kent Clarke military business development manager

David Clark Co. Inc. (DCCI) has announced the addition of Kent Clarke as military business development manager. Clark’s initial focus will be to introduce new audiences and end users within military and government markets to the Series 9100 Digital and Wireless Intercom System for marine, air, and ground communication applications worldwide.

Clark brings a background in operations, maintenance, and management to DCCI including the following:

• 12 years in the U.S. Navy as an avionics technician in military aircraft and helicopters

• 15 years in management of aviation and marine programs within the Department of Homeland Security

• 4 years as a vessel maintenance services business owner providing scheduled and unscheduled maintenance support services to military, government, first responder, and recreational vessels

His experience in the areas of government contracting, purchasing, and RDT&E give DCCI an individual that can work closely with military and government representatives to assist them in the acquisition of the proper equipment for the end users. His understanding of mission requirements for a wide range of military and government operations provides end users with new uses and ideas for better operational usage of the Series 9100 Digital and Wireless Intercom Systems.