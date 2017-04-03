Daniel Eling joins Bristol Harbor Group

Daniel Eling, P.E., recently joined the naval architecture and marine engineering practice at the Bristol Harbor Group, Bristol, R.I., as a senior naval architect.

Eling holds a Bachelor of Science degree in ocean engineering (cum laude) and is currently working towards his master’s in ocean engineering at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Prior to attending college, Eling served in the Coast Guard, participating in multiple training and operation cruises aboard the training ship Eagle and cutter Boutwell.

Prior to joining BHGI, Eling worked at Alion Science & Technology, McLean, Va., where he worked his way up from an associate engineer to lead naval architect. He has experience in project management, naval architecture, concept design, design review, ship signatures & electromagnetics, combat system design & analysis, and survivability. At BHGI, Eling will be responsible for ship design and analysis, including weight, hydrostatic, hydrodynamic, structural, and systems engineering calculations and design. He is a licensed professional engineer in Virginia, and a member of SNAME, ASNE, and the Royal Institute of Naval Architects.