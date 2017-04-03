Subscribe Advertise Contact

Daniel Eling joins Bristol Harbor Group

By on
A 361' double hull asphalt barge designed by the Bristol Harbor Group was recently delivered to Vane Brothers by Conrad Industries. Bristol Harbor Group photo.
Daniel Eling, P.E., recently joined the naval architecture and marine engineering practice at the Bristol Harbor Group, Bristol, R.I., as a senior naval architect.

Daniel Eling of Bristol Harbor Group, Inc.

Eling holds a Bachelor of Science degree in ocean engineering (cum laude) and is currently working towards his master’s in ocean engineering at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Prior to attending college, Eling served in the Coast Guard, participating in multiple training and operation cruises aboard the training ship Eagle and cutter Boutwell.

Prior to joining BHGI, Eling worked at Alion Science & Technology, McLean, Va., where he worked his way up from an associate engineer to lead naval architect. He has experience in project management, naval architecture, concept design, design review, ship signatures & electromagnetics, combat system design & analysis, and survivability. At BHGI, Eling will be responsible for ship design and analysis, including weight, hydrostatic, hydrodynamic, structural, and systems engineering calculations and design. He is a licensed professional engineer in Virginia, and a member of SNAME, ASNE, and the Royal Institute of Naval Architects.

About the author

Kirk Moore

Associate Editor Kirk Moore was a reporter for the Asbury Park Press for over 30 years before joining WorkBoat in 2015. He wrote several award-winning stories on marine, environmental, coastal and military issues that helped drive federal and state government policy changes. He has also been a field editor for WorkBoat’s sister publication, National Fisherman, for almost 25 years. Moore was awarded the Online News Association 2011 Knight Award for Public Service for the “Barnegat Bay Under Stress,” 2010 series that led to the New Jersey state government’s restoration plan. He lives in West Creek, N.J.

