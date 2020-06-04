Cox Powertrain’s diesel outboard achieves EPA Tier 3 approval

Cox Powertrain announced today that its 300-hp diesel outboard has received EPA Tier 3 approval for commercial and recreational applications. As the CXO300 is a new purpose-built design, Cox had to work with the EPA to go through a rigorous testing process for an OEM engine.

The main role of the EPA is to protect human health and to safeguard the natural environment. Emissions regulations are constantly evolving so it was imperative that Cox designed a clean-burning engine to ensure its ability to meet current and evolving emission standards for the CXO300 to receive approval from the agency.

“We developed a diesel engine with a much lower carbon footprint than an equivalent gasoline outboard,” Joel Reid, Cox’s global sales director, said in a statement announcing the achievement. “So far, those who have joined us on sea trials have commented favorably how quiet, smooth and clean the engine is.”

This recognition is another important achievement for Cox who is committed to delivering a long-term development program of ground-breaking and sustainable diesel outboards to a wide range of high demanding users.

Production of the CXO300 began in May at Cox’s UK-based headquarters in Shoreham-by-Sea and the first outboards destined for the U.S. market are due to be shipped in June.