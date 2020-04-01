Coast Guard awards contract to Navico for cartography

Navico has signed a five-year agreement with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) to provide C-MAP cartography under the USCG’s Small Boat Product Line (SBPL).

Navico’s C-MAP will deliver cartography cards to 300 different stations across the U.S. twice a year. (Navico is the parent company of the Lowrance, Simrad, B&G and C-MAP brands.)

The SBPL aligns all boat support resources under a single entity with authority and accountability for maintenance and logistics for all boats in the Coast Guard’s fleet. Managing roughly 1,800 boats in 26 different classes (from 23′ RIBs to the 47′ motor lifeboats). Equipped with navigation systems from Furuno and Raymarine, the SBPL boats are assigned to various units within the Coast Guard, such as Maritime Safety and Security Teams (MSST), Coast Guard stations, Maritime Law Enforcement Academy, and Aids to Navigation Teams (ANT).

“The day-to-day operations of these dedicated professionals require absolute precision and complete trust in their equipment,” Knut Frostad, CEO of Navico, said in a statement announcing the contract. “We are very proud to have been selected to provide cartography for the United States Coast Guard Small Boat Product Line.”