Caterpillar introduces the Cat C32B marine engine

Caterpillar Marine announced the launch of the new Cat C32B high performance 2,000 hp (2,025 mhp) marine engine with a rated engine speed of 2,300 rpm.

This engine meets emerging market demands and expands the power capability of the C32 high performance product line, delivering a 5% power increase over existing C32 ratings, Caterpillar officials said.

Customers familiar with the current C32 engine can expect a similar look with the new model, as well as most of the same connection points and footprint. The engine will be available with the same emissions certifications as the current C32 high performance ratings, including EPA Tier 3 recreational and IMO II. Beyond power density improvement, additional benefits include updated electronics (ADEM 6 ECM) and an enhanced unit injector fuel system, enabling multiple injections to help improve noise and vibration characteristics from combustion.

“We’re very excited to offer our customers more power with the C32B engine, while also helping to reduce engine noise and continuing to provide excellent engine performance and reliability,” Allen Bowman, marine product strategy engineer for Caterpillar Marine, said in a prepared statement. “The C32B will provide expanded opportunities for our customers for newbuilds and repower options, which is generating excitement about the future of the C32B and what it will bring to the market.”

The Cat C32B marine engine will be available for order in fall of 2020.This engine comes with industry-leading warranty coverage and the support of the Cat dealer network, which works to ensure superior support and service not only during the initial sale but for the entire life of the engine.