Carboline’s CarboCare food drive exceeds goal

Carboline Company has come together again to help support local food pantries in coordination with its CarboCare initiative. CarboCare is Carboline’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

Carboline, a St. Louis-based coatings manufacturer, produces high quality performance coatings, linings and fireproofing products in more than 20 manufacturing facilities around the world.

During the month of February, facilities across the U.S. and Canada participated in the second annual Canstruction Challenge. Each location was challenged with constructing a design out of its donated canned food items. The winning location received an additional $500 donation to their local food pantry.

The Green Bay Plant won the Canstruction Challenge with its Carboline train, supporting its local food pantry The Giving Tree.

The company goal was 5,000 cans of food, but 6,400 were collected.