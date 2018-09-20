California congressman honored by American Maritime Partnership

The American Maritime Partnership honored Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., with a “Champion of Maritime” award for his years of work in Congress supporting the industry.

Garamendi, the ranking Democratic member of the House Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation, “has shown unwavering and ardent support for domestic maritime,” the industry coalition said in announcing the award.

The award was presented to Garamendi Sept. 17 at the California State University Maritime Academy.

“When we think about all the issues at the forefront of American politics right now — good-paying jobs, energy independence, national security, trade, and rebuilding our manufacturing sector — the American maritime industry is at the forefront of all of them,” Garamendi said in a joint statement issued by the partnership. “Unfortunately, it’s not on the minds of many of our leaders in Washington. I’m proud of the work we’re doing together to change that.”

Matt Woodruff, chairman of AMP, said “it is hard to imagine a more tireless supporter of our industry. When the American maritime industry faces a challenge or an opportunity, we can be sure with absolute certainty that Rep. Garamendi will be a leader for the men and women of American maritime.”