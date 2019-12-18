Buese named Campbell Transportation president

Campbell Transportation Company Inc., Pittsburgh, has named Kyle Buese president effective Jan. 1, 2020. Buese has been the executive vice president of Campbell Transportation for the past year. He will replace the current president, Mike Monahan, who is retiring.

Peter Stephaich, chairman and CEO of Campbell said that the promotion is part of the long-term succession plan for the company. “We worked to ensure that Campbell Transportation had a smooth transition with Mike’s retirement. Kyle brings a consistent leadership style and set of skills that will continue to ensure the company remains focused on its proven record of success. Our commitment to safe operations, excellent customer service and continued growth will remain the focus for our company,” he said.

Monahan is retiring after eight years as president at Campbell. He will stay on as a member of the board of directors of Campbell.