Bryan Nichols to manage business development at Crowley Shipping

Industry veteran Bryan Nichols has been named manager of business development at Crowley Shipping, the company announced Tuesday.

With 30 years of experience, Nichols’ career has centered on helping to develop industry-leading solutions for ship assist and escort tugboats. Nichols handled business development for the last four years at Jensen Maritime, the Crowley group’s Seattle-based naval architecture and marine engineering subsidiary.

Before coming on board at Crowley and Jensen in 2015, Nichols worked on the shipbuilding side of the industry at the family-founded Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, Freeland, Wash.

In his new role Nichols will use his deep knowledge to continue and enhance Crowley’s ship assist and escort services for tankers, containerships and other vessels. The company’s fleet operates in busy West Coast ports including Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles-Long Beach and San Diego, working in some of the world’s tightest and most environmentally sensitive waterways.

“Bryan’s experience and industry knowledge will ensure customers continue to receive the highest quality solutions that meet and exceed demands for the most reliable services,” said Johan Sperling, vice president, Crowley marine services. “His expertise in design and ship-building solutions will add value to our superior harbor towing and escort service that customers have counted on for more than a century.”

Nichols will continue to be based in Seattle, and will report to Kate Fuhrman, director, business development and strategy.