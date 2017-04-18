Brunswick team marks safety milestone

Boatbuilder Brunswick Commercial & Government Products marked a significant safety milestone on April 14, 2017: 10 years without a lost time incident, according to a company statement.

Edgewater, Fla.-based Brunswick Commercial & Government Products said that its employees have worked 1,817,000 hours without a lost time incident and maintained a recordable incident rate of zero in 2016.

“This monumental milestone illustrates our dedication to safety and manufacturing excellence, said John Ratto, BCGP director of manufacturing and plant operations. “The safety and well-being of our employees is paramount as we strive every day to promote safety awareness and eliminate risks.”

BCGP was also recently presented the Sustained Safety Performance Award from their parent company, the Brunswick Corporation based in Lake Forest, Ill. This designation acknowledges manufacturing facilities with outstanding safety records, where the highest levels of safety performance are consistently achieved over extended periods of time.