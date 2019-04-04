Brunswick names Drees president of Mercury Marine

Brunswick Corp., Mettawa, Ill., has promoted Christopher Drees to president of Mercury Marine. Drees succeeds John Pfeifer, who has chosen to leave Brunswick to pursue opportunities outside the Company. He will report to Brunswick CEO David M. Foulkes. The appointment is effective immediately.

“Assuming the Mercury presidency is a natural progression for Chris,” Foulkes explained. “He has spent more than 20 years with the company, distinguishing himself in a number of varied assignments and making a series of planned career moves to hone his skills and experience in preparation for this well-deserved role. Working alongside Mercury’s experienced and accomplished leadership team, Chris will continue building on the company’s momentum of innovation, market-leading products and superior quality and customer service.”

Drees joined Mercury Marine in 1998, and during his first eight years held a variety of positions within the company, including roles in purchasing, sales and marketing, and as general manager of the Mercury propeller business. From 2006 through 2014, Drees led Mercury’s Attwood operations, first as chief operating officer and then as president.

In 2014, he was promoted to vice president — Mercury global operations, and during his tenure in the role Mercury made great strides in increasing the productivity and efficiency of its propulsion operations, according to Foulkes. In 2018, Drees assumed his role leading marine parts and accessories, where he was responsible for the integration of Power Products, Brunswick’s largest acquisition ever, into the P&A portfolio.

“Chris’s appointment is indicative of both the deep bench of talent and leadership we have throughout the Brunswick organization and our continued focus on succession planning,” Foulkes said.