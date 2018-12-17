Bouchard names Scott Schlueter VP maintenance and repairs

Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc., Melville, N.Y., announced Dec. 17 that Scott Schlueter has joined the company as vice president of maintenance, repairs and new construction.

In his position Schlueter will oversee day-to-day operations of Bouchard’s maintenance and repairs department, with primary responsibilities including the management of all fleet maintenance and repair activities, regulatory shipyard periods, fleet enhancements, and new construction projects.

Schuleter is a licensed engineer with over twenty years of experience working in the maritime industry. After starting his career as a chief engineer, he soon began managing maintenance and repair departments, vessel operations, and terminal operations for key companies within the industry.

In a prepared statement Bouchard officials said Schlueter holds a practical and analytical knowledge of marine engineering, and operational expertise gained from working with oil terminals, refinery operations and dry bulk terminal operations that has fostered many strong relationships with customers, vendors, naval architects, vessel officers, and shore-side operations.

“It is our pleasure to welcome Scott to the business, said Morton S. Bouchard III, company president and CEO. “Scott’s extensive knowledge and expertise within the Maintenance and Repair field will yield a laser focus around our maintenance and repair policies and procedures.

“Our goal is to ensure that our fleet is always operating at the safest and most optimal level possible, and Scott’s guidance and leadership will help us achieve these goals.”