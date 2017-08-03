Benoit to lead business development for Wintrust’s marine group

John Benoit, vice president of new business development for Wintrust Commercial Finance (WCF), has been selected to lead the business development efforts for WCF’s newly formed marine finance group.

“John’s in depth knowledge and experience in the marine financing space gives our customers a real resource to tap into for their financing and leasing solutions,” WCF President & CEO Kirk Phillips said in a statement announcing the appointment. “His knowledge of the assets, industry and unique documentation needs helps our customers streamline the financing process so they can focus on running their business.”

Benoit has been with Wintrust since 2015. Based out of Houma, La., he’s spent more than 20 years providing financial solutions to the marine industry.

“I’m excited to continue building my relationships across the entire U.S.,” said Benoit. “By having a group that concentrates solely on marine efforts, we can better serve our clients.”

The marine finance group brings all aspects of marine finance under one umbrella, with loans and leases for middle-market vessel operators, shipyards, port facilities and related operations. It will also provide construction and permanent financing and will focus on deals for new and used vessels, related equipment and real estate supporting marine operations

Wintrust Commercial Finance is a Texas-based equipment-focused financing group established in 2015 and is part of Wintrust (NASDAQ: WTFC), a financial services company headquartered in Rosemont, Ill.