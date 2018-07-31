Baczkowski named VT Halter CEO

VT Halter Marine Inc., Pascagoula, Miss., announced yesterday that Ronald Baczkowski has been named its president and CEO. VT Halter is a subsidiary of Vision Technologies Systems Inc.

Baczkowski retired as a brigadier general in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2012 after a career spanning two decades. He joined the Marines in 1990 and held command and staff appointments directing high-level strategic initiatives with impact on tens of thousands of troops.

He joined VT Systems in 2016 and was most recently vice president of business development.

“Ron comes with proven leadership and operational skills from his time in the United States Marine Corps,” John Coburn, chairman and CEO of VT Systems, said in announcing the appointment.

“Since he joined the group, he again demonstrated his leadership skills and business acumen through various high profile competitive programs. We are confident in his ability to grow the company while maintaining its reputation as a customer-focused and reliable shipbuilder to our U.S. military customers and to our commercial customers,” said Coburn.

Prior to joining VT Systems, Baczkowski was chief operating officer at Angarai International Inc., a professional management consulting firm; and senior program manager at Engility Corporation, a provider of integrated services for the U.S. government, where he had operational oversight and P&L responsibility.

“I look forward to joining the talented men and women of the VT Halter Marine team providing capabilities essential to a strong US industrial base supporting national defense and domestic trade,” said Baczkowski.

Baczkowski holds a master of science degree from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces; a bachelor of science from the U.S. Naval Academy; and a master of science from the University of Southern California.