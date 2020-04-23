Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Video: PVA’s Groundwater discusses Covid-19 and the passenger vessel industry

By on
The 190', 1,285-passenger Anna C. Photo Block Island Ferry website

Yesterday, I talked with John Groundwater, executive director of the Passenger Vessel Association. Groundwater discussed the state of the passenger vessel industry, how his members are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and what PVA is doing to help operators during this crisis. PVA has 600 members, with 300 passenger vessel operators that own and operate 2,000 vessels.

Stay updated by subscribing to WorkBoat’s free twice-weekly e-newsletters.

Follow us on InstagramFacebookTwitter and LinkedIn for daily updates posted to our website.

About the author

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989, and has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | DSAR Requests | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.