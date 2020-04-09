PVA urges Congress to expand payroll assistance program

Yesterday, the Passenger Vessel Association sent a letter to Congressional leaders urging them to enhance and expand the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to provide additional assistance to small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The PVA said that the domestic U.S.-flagged passenger vessel industry has literally been shut down as a result of the pandemic, and in normal times is a solid contributor to the nation’s travel and tourism industry and economy. The industry normally employs thousands of U.S. workers and carries more than 200 million passengers each year aboard U.S-flagged small passenger vessels. The PVA further emphasized that the U.S. passenger vessel industry at-large also includes important suppliers such as U.S. shipyards, engine manufacturers, electronics suppliers, naval architects and others who have also been negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the important funding provided by the current PPP, PVA said that the funding “will fall far short of the emergency assistance that is actually necessary to sustain small businesses as a whole, including those in the passenger vessel industry.”

The PVA suggested that the following enhancements be made to the Small Business Association’s PPP: