Photos: Sea trials for first Horizon-built Citywide ferry

The first of 19 aluminum catamaran vessels for the New York Citywide Ferry system underwent sea trials at Bayou La Batre, Ala., last week. Horizon Shipbuilding in Bayou La Batre and Metal Shark, Franklin, La., are building the 149-passenger vessels to begin public ferry passenger service in the city this summer. Hull 200 was the first of 13 ferries to be built at Horizon, while Metal Shark is building six.