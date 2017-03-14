Photos: Sea trials for first Horizon-built Citywide ferry

The first of 19 aluminum catamaran vessels for the New York Citywide Ferry system underwent sea trials at Bayou La Batre, Ala., last week. Horizon Shipbuilding in Bayou La Batre and Metal Shark, Franklin, La., are building the 149-passenger vessels to begin public ferry passenger service in the city this summer. Hull 200 was the first of 13 ferries to be built at Horizon, while Metal Shark is building six.
Hull 200 built by Horizon Shipbuilding gets a test drive. New York City Mayor’s Office/New York City Economic Development Corporation photo.
The first Citywide Ferry hull built by Horizon Shipbuilding in sea trials off Bayou La Batre, Ala., in March 2017. New York City Mayor’s Office/New York City Economic Development Corporation photo.
Horizon’s Hull 200 will be New York-bound after completing sea trials. New York City Mayor’s Office/New York City Economic Development Corporation photo.
