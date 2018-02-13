Passengers evacuated in San Francisco tour boat incident

The Coast Guard and local emergency crews safely evacuated 41 passengers after a San Francisco Bay tour boat ran aground Saturday afternoon.

The 52’ Osprey, operated by Tideline Marine Group, Sausalito, Calif., was near the Berkley Marina when it grounded around 2:20 p.m., according to officials with Coast Guard Sector San Francisco.

Tideline president Nathan Nayman told the news site Berkeleyside that the Osprey ran aground near a reef at close to the time of dead low tide. The Osprey operates as a water taxi, tour and charter vessel, and on its Saturday trip was carrying passengers on a birdwatching tour.

The Osprey crew contacted Coast Guard watchstanders to request assistance, and rescue crews were dispatched from the San Francisco boat station, air station, and the 87’ cutter Sockeye based in Bodega Bay.

Crews from the Coast Guard and Berkeley Fire Department and Vessel Assist evacuated 41 passengers to shore at the Berkeley Marina, where two passengers with reported injuries were transferred to the fire department emergency medical services.

Two crew members remained on the Osprey with Coast Guard investigators. No serious damage or spills were reported from the incident, which is under investigation.