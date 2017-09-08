Subscribe Advertise Contact

Passengers evacuated from New York City cruise vessel

The New York City cruise vessel Jewel is evacuated near Governors Island. NYPD photo.
New York City harbor police, fire units and the Coast Guard responded Friday to a small engine room fire on a 125’ sightseeing cruise vessel, safely evacuating 94 passengers and extinguishing the blaze.

The vessel Jewel, operated by Marco Polo Cruises, was off the north side of Governors Island when the fire was detected around11:45 a.m, according to the New York Police Department.

New York City police and Coast Guard and the Weeks Marine tugboat Katherine assist the cruise vessel Jewel. NYPD photo.

The evacuated passengers were taken across the East River to Pier 11 as the Fire Department City of New York extinguished the fire. The Jewel was secured and recovered with the 99’x32’x15.3’, 3,000-hp Weeks Marine tugboat Katherine.

