Passengers evacuated from New York City cruise vessel

New York City harbor police, fire units and the Coast Guard responded Friday to a small engine room fire on a 125’ sightseeing cruise vessel, safely evacuating 94 passengers and extinguishing the blaze.

The vessel Jewel, operated by Marco Polo Cruises, was off the north side of Governors Island when the fire was detected around11:45 a.m, according to the New York Police Department.

The evacuated passengers were taken across the East River to Pier 11 as the Fire Department City of New York extinguished the fire. The Jewel was secured and recovered with the 99’x32’x15.3’, 3,000-hp Weeks Marine tugboat Katherine.