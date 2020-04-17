NTSB to determine probable cause of Missouri duck boat sinking

The National Transportation Safety Board announced yesterday that it will hold a board meeting on April 28 to determine the probable cause of the fatal, July 19, 2018, amphibious passenger vessel sinking, in Branson, Mo.

The Stretch Duck 7, an amphibious passenger vessel owned by Ride the Ducks Branson, had 29 passengers and two crewmembers aboard for a tour when weather conditions deteriorated on Table Rock Lake. One crewmember and 16 passengers died in the accident.

In keeping with established federal and local social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, while also ensuring the NTSB’s compliance with the Government in the Sunshine Act, the board meeting for this investigation will be webcast to the public. Board members and investigative staff will meet virtually. There will be no physical gathering to facilitate the board meeting.

The NTSB issued Safety Recommendation Report MSR-19-01, on Nov. 13, 2019, calling for sufficient reserve buoyancy, and improved emergency egress on amphibious duck boats.

WHO: NTSB investigative staff and board members.

WHAT: A webcast, virtual board meeting

WHERE: http://ntsb.windrosemedia.com/

WHEN: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 9:30 a.m. (EDT).

HOW: The board meeting will be webcast only, there will not be a public gathering of NTSB investigative or board members A link to the webcast will be available shortly before the start of the meeting at http://ntsb.windrosemedia.com/.