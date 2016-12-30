Massachusetts ferry crew honored for rescue

The captain and crew of the Woods Hole, Mass., based ferry Nantucket were recently honored for their Aug. 30 rescue of a fisherman who had fallen overboard in Nantucket Sound.

Capt. David Moore and his crew’s “swift actions, sound judgment and expert seamanship” saved the man’s life, according to a letter of commendation presented by Coast Guard Capt. Richard Schultz, commander of Sector Southern New England.

The 230’x60’ passenger/vehicle ferry was on its route from Hyannis on Cape Cod to Nantucket when the call came that a fisherman had fallen from the vessel Sky Pie in Nantucket Sound. Moore and pilot/mate Christopher Keating diverted toward the fishing vessel’s position, and when in range launched the ferry’s rescue boat.

Crewmen Timothy Smith and Richard Fraser “swiftly maneuvered it into close proximity of the distressed fisherman, safely recovered him within minutes, and then properly administered first aid,” according to a narrative of the rescue from the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority, which recognized the crew at its Dec. 20 board meeting.

“The fisherman survived this perilous accident due entirely to this professional response by the M/V Nantucket’s crew, and all of them are to be commended for performing their duties in a skilled manner,” the board said. “Their actions reflect the professionalism of all of the SSA’s crews who perform rescue boat drills and man overboard drills on a regular basis.”