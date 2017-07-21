Lindblad cancels sailing of new U.S.-flagged cruise vessel

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., has canceled tomorrow’s sailing of its new National Geographic Quest to finish work remaining after prop and rudder damage was repaired.

The 238’6″x48’x9’6″, 100-passenger vessel being built by Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, Whidbey Island, Wash., originally was expected to debut June 26. But the line scrubbed that cruise citing problems with an earlier launch attempt. Then a little over a month ago the vessel was damaged as she slid from the launch ramp, so the July 8 and July 15 sailings were canceled.

“While there are still tests the ship must undergo, we are confident that the National Geographic Quest will launch on July 29,” spokesman Patty Disken-Cahill said Wednesday. The Quest is one of two U.S.-flagged coastal cruise vessels Nichols is building for Lindblad in a $95 million deal.

Sistership National Geographic Venture is expected to enter service the second quarter of 2018. Nichols built Lindblad’s U.S.-flagged 62-passenger National Geographic Sea Lion and and 62-passenger National Geographic Sea Bird.