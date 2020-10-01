Hornblower Group acquires Shore Excursions of America

Hornblower Group, a leading provider of water-based experiences including American Queen Steamboat Co. (AQSC) and Victory Cruise Lines (VCL), has announcedthe acquisition of Shore Excursions of America (SEA). This acquisition allows Hornblower to grow its overnight cruise experience with AQSC and VCL, elevate the travel agent and consumer booking process and expand upon its land-based excursions.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Shore Excursions of America team into the Hornblower family,” Kevin Rabbitt, CEO, Hornblower Group, said in a statement announcing the acquisition. “Integrating Shore Excursions of America’s experiences was a strategic investment in the long-term success of Hornblower Group and demonstrates our continued commitment to the future. It was the logical next step in the organic growth of our overnight cruise division with American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines.”

The strategic benefits of this acquisition include strengthening Hornblower’s ability to service new and existing travel agent partners and guests, as well as expanding its already diverse land-excursion portfolio. Looking ahead, the integration of SEA with Hornblower will also allow AQSC and VCL to further develop their offerings in anticipation of continued growth through upcoming vessels, including the American Countess and Ocean Victory in 2021 and the Ocean Discoverer in 2023. In addition, the combination of SEA’s resources with AQSC and VCL will further enhance the already seamless booking process for travel agent partners and consumers.

“We have always shared the same core values and service-oriented cultures as the Hornblower Group,” said James Palmeri, principal and co-founder of Shore Excursions. “We look forward to starting this new chapter with American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines as we continue to create and deliver amazing experiences for our guests. We also look forward to leveraging the resources of Hornblower overall to bring our services to a broader consumer audience.”