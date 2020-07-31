Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Ferry census data collection begins

By on
Eastern Shipbuilding launched the Michael H. Ollis for Staten Island Ferry on Nov. 15. Eastern Shipbuilding photo

Data collection for the 2020 National Census of Ferry Operators began in June. The biennial report includes information on vessels, routes, and passengers and vehicles carried. The government uses the data to set funding formulas. Here’s a comparison of some numbers from 2010 and 2018:

                                       2010                                       2018

Passengers                 103 million                             126.2 million

Vehicles                      37 million                               27 million

Fleet size                    652                                          739

 

HIGHEST VOLUME STATES

Washington                          

Passengers             15.4 million                            27.5 million

Vehicles                   10 million                               11.5 million

New York

Passengers             11.6 million                            28.3 million

Vehicles                   2.6 million                              2.2 million

Source: National Census of Ferry Operators, Bureau of Transportation Statistics, U.S. Department of Transportation

