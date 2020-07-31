Ferry census data collection begins

Data collection for the 2020 National Census of Ferry Operators began in June. The biennial report includes information on vessels, routes, and passengers and vehicles carried. The government uses the data to set funding formulas. Here’s a comparison of some numbers from 2010 and 2018:
2010 2018
Passengers 103 million 126.2 million
Vehicles 37 million 27 million
Fleet size 652 739
HIGHEST VOLUME STATES
Washington
Passengers 15.4 million 27.5 million
Vehicles 10 million 11.5 million
New York
Passengers 11.6 million 28.3 million
Vehicles 2.6 million 2.2 million
Source: National Census of Ferry Operators, Bureau of Transportation Statistics, U.S. Department of Transportation