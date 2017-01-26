Photos: Construction starts for N.Y. Citywide Ferry landings

Construction started Jan. 25 on the New York Citywide Ferry system’s Rockaway landing, where starting in summer 2017 residents of the city’s far-flung seaside community can catch a boat to commute to Manhattan.

James Patchett, the new president and CEO of the city Economic Development Corporation, and a team from landings contractor Skanska USA hosted news media at the installation start. A first piling for the landing’s floating dock was signed by Patchett and others before being driven into the bay at Beach 108th Street and Beach Channel Drive.

The standardized landings will be 90’x35’ and have ticket machines, canopies and wind screens for sheltering waiting passengers. In the Rockaways, the public ferry system will include shuttle bus service to carry riders from neighborhoods .

Ferry fares of $2.75 one way will be the same as city subways and buses, but the Rockaways service offers a direct route from the far eastern shores of Queens. It will be the longest of six planned routes, with a travel time of 59 minutes between Rockaway and lower Manhattan.