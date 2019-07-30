Coast Guard responds to fire aboard charter vessel

The Coast Guard responded to a vessel that caught fire approximately four nautical miles south of Perdido Pass, Ala., on July 27.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 2 p.m. that the charter vessel Hoss Fly III was on fire off the coast of Alabama. All eight passengers aboard were transferred to a good Samaritan vessel. There were no injuries reported.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of a 45′ response boat-medium crew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola, Fla., to assist the Orange Beach Fire Department in the response. The crew arrived on scene at 2:30 p.m., and the fire was extinguished at 2:49 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.