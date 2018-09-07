Blount to build double-ended ferry for New York

Blount Boats, Warren, R.I., has signed a contract with South Ferry Company Inc., Shelter Island, N.Y., to build a steel passenger/vehicle ferry for Long Island operator. The 101’x 40’, 150-passenger double-ended ferry will be built to carry a deck load of 260,000 lbs.

The new ferry, the Southern Cross, will be powered by two Caterpillar C-18 Tier 3- and IMO II-certified engines, each each rated at 470 hp at 1,800 rpm. Twin Disc MG-516 remote mount, reverse gears will transmit power to 4-blade, nibral ice strengthened propellers through 4’ Aquamet 22 propeller shafts.

The Clark family, owners of South Ferry, have been providing transportation between Shelter Island and North Haven, N.Y., on Long Island’s southern tip since the 1700s. The DeJong & Lebet-designed Southern Cross will be a sistership to two other Blount-built ferries designed by Jacksonville, Fla.-based DeJong & LeBet for South Ferry — the Sunrise, delivered in 2002, and the Southside, delivered in 2009. The Southside is a 101’x37’6″x10.42′, 150-passenger ferry certificated to carry up to 50 cars.