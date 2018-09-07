Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Blount to build double-ended ferry for New York

By on
Blount built the Southside, a sistership to the Southern Cross, for South Ferry in 2009. DeJong & Lebet photo
Blount built the Southside, a sistership to the Southern Cross, for South Ferry in 2009. DeJong & Lebet photo

Blount Boats, Warren, R.I., has signed a contract with South Ferry Company Inc., Shelter Island, N.Y., to build a steel passenger/vehicle ferry for Long Island operator. The 101’x 40’, 150-passenger double-ended ferry will be built to carry a deck load of 260,000 lbs.

The new ferry, the Southern Cross, will be powered by two Caterpillar C-18 Tier 3- and IMO II-certified engines, each each rated at 470 hp at 1,800 rpm. Twin Disc MG-516 remote mount, reverse gears will transmit power to 4-blade, nibral ice strengthened propellers through 4’ Aquamet 22 propeller shafts.

The Clark family, owners of South Ferry, have been providing transportation between Shelter Island and North Haven, N.Y., on Long Island’s southern tip since the 1700s. The DeJong & Lebet-designed Southern Cross will be a sistership to two other Blount-built ferries designed by Jacksonville, Fla.-based DeJong & LeBet for South Ferry — the Sunrise, delivered in 2002, and the Southside, delivered in 2009. The Southside is a 101’x37’6″x10.42′, 150-passenger ferry certificated to carry up to 50 cars.

 

About the author

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989, and has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.