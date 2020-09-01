American Cruise Lines takes delivery of 190-passenger overnight riverboat

American Cruise Lines (ACL) has taken delivery of the American Jazz after successful sea trials in late August on the Chesapeake Bay, ACL said Monday.

Built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding, Salisbury, Md., which shares ownership with ACL, the 345’x60’, 190-overnight passenger vessel is the third in the line’s modern riverboat series and will sail the Mississippi River. American Harmony debuted in 2019 and American Song in 2018.

American Jazz originally was expected to start sailing later this year, but cruise lines have been mostly shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic as they deal with a raft of new government regulations.

Still, ACL is optimistic about next year when it sails from February to December, depending on the itinerary, and confident in river cruising and its commitment to adding new small ships each year.

“The outlook for 2021 is tremendous, and we look forward to American Jazz’s first full season on the Mississippi, as well as the introduction of American Melody,” the next ship in the series, said Charles B. Robertson, ACL president and CEO.

Since 2017, ACL has introduced five ships bringing its total fleet to 12 this year.

The six-deck American Jazz, which has an opening bow and retractable gangway, will feature a collection of work by New Orleans artist Greg Creason.

Passengers booked on ACL’s suspended cruises will get a full refund or vouchers equal to 125% of what they paid, the line said.