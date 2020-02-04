$30 million in federal ferry grants available

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) recently announced the availability of $30 million in Urbanized Area Formula Program funds to assist financing capital projects to support existing passenger ferry service, establish new ferry service, and to repair and modernize ferry boats, terminals, and related facilities and equipment.
The funds are available under the FTA’s fiscal year 2020 Passenger Ferry Grant Program (ferry program). The deadline for submitting an application is March 30, 2020. Synopses and full announcement are posted on Grants.gov site as opportunity FTA-2020-008-Ferry. Proposals must be submitted electronically through Grants.gov website.
The main purpose of the ferry program is to improve the condition and quality of existing passenger ferry services, support the establishment of new passenger ferry services, and to repair and modernize ferry boats, terminals, and related facilities and equipment.
Eligible applicants under this program must be designated recipients or eligible direct recipients of Urbanized Area Formula Grants (Section 5307) funds, which support public entities engaged in providing a public transportation passenger ferry service in urbanized areas.
Link and Instructions for attaching the supplemental form to the SF-424: All applicants must complete the attached supplemental form and attach it to their submission in GRANTS.GOV.
For information on this NOFO for the Passenger Ferry Grant Program, contact Vanessa Williams, (202) 366-4818.