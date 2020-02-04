$30 million in federal ferry grants available

to assist financing capital projects to support existing passenger ferry service, establish new ferry service, and to repair and modernize ferry boats, terminals, and related facilities and equipment.

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) recently announced the availability of $30 million in Urbanized Area Formula Program funds

The funds are available under the FTA’s fiscal year 2020 Passenger Ferry Grant Program (ferry program). The deadline for submitting an application is March 30, 2020.

Synopses and full announcement are posted on Grants.gov site as opportunity

. Proposals must be submitted electronically through Grants.gov website.