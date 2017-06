Tug goes down in Gulf of Mexico, one missing

At midday Tuesday, the Coast Guard and good Samaritans were still searching for a person who went in the water approximately 30 nautical miles south of Marsh Island, La., on Monday. (Marsh Island is located between Vermillion Bay and the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana.) Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 5 a.m. Monday of the tug vessel Crosby Commander taking on water with four people aboard. Three people were able to evacuate to a life raft before the vessel sank.

One crewmember is missing. The survivors in the life raft were rescued by the good Samaritan motor vessel Andi Nicole. The survivors were rescued in good condition with no medical concerns. The Coast Guard had no new information or photos or video of the scene available midday Tuesday.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircrew

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Cutter Razorbill

Coast Guard Cutter Skipjack

Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant

Motor vessel Andi Nicole

Motor vessel GIS Christina

Motor vessel Dustin Danos

Motor vessel Son River

Tug vessel Crosby Trinity

Tug vessel Crosby Trojan

Commercial helicopter from Eugene Island Block 158

The cause of the incident is under investigation.