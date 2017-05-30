Tug goes down in Gulf of Mexico, one missing

At midday Tuesday, the Coast Guard and good Samaritans were still searching for a person who went in the water approximately 30 nautical miles south of Marsh Island, La., on Monday. (Marsh Island is located between Vermillion Bay and the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana.) Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 5 a.m. Monday of the tug vessel Crosby Commander taking on water with four people aboard. Three people were able to evacuate to a life raft before the vessel sank.
One crewmember is missing. The survivors in the life raft were rescued by the good Samaritan motor vessel Andi Nicole. The survivors were rescued in good condition with no medical concerns. The Coast Guard had no new information or photos or video of the scene available midday Tuesday.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircrew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Razorbill
- Coast Guard Cutter Skipjack
- Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant
- Motor vessel Andi Nicole
- Motor vessel GIS Christina
- Motor vessel Dustin Danos
- Motor vessel Son River
- Tug vessel Crosby Trinity
- Tug vessel Crosby Trojan
- Commercial helicopter from Eugene Island Block 158
The cause of the incident is under investigation.