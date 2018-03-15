Tidewater posts pre- and post-Chapter 11 results

Yesterday, New Orleans-based Tidewater Inc. announced a net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2017 (successor), of $23.6 million, or $1.02 per common share, on revenues of $104.5 million. For the five-month period from Aug. 1, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2017 (successor), the net loss was $39.3 million, or $1.82 per common share, on revenues of $178.8 million. [References to “successor” relate to the financial position and results of operations of the reorganized company subsequent to July 31, 2017, while references to “predecessor” relate to the financial position and results of operations of the company through July 31, 2017.]

As more fully explained in the company’s 10-K for the nine-month transition period ended Dec. 31, 2017, after emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 31, 2017, the company adopted fresh-start accounting in accordance with applicable accounting and reporting regulations. This resulted in Tidewater becoming a new entity for financial reporting purposes on July 31. Included in the $23.6 million ($1.02 per common share) net loss for the three months ending Dec. 31, 2017 (successor) were the following:

$16.8 million (72 cents per share) in non-cash asset impairment charges that resulted from impairment reviews undertaken during the three months ended Dec. 31, 2017.

$2.4 million (10 cents per share) of reorganization items related to the company’s Chapter 11 proceedings.

Included in the $39.3 million ($1.82 per common share) net loss for the five- month period from Aug. 1, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2017 (Successor) were the following:

$16.8 million (78 cents per share) in non-cash asset impairment charges that resulted from impairment reviews undertaken during the five-month period ended Dec. 31, 2017.

$4.3 million (20 cents per share) of reorganization items related to the company’s Chapter 11 proceedings.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2017 (successor), which excludes reorganization items and asset impairment charges, but includes $2.6 million of stock-based compensation expense, was $13.3 million. EBITDA for the five-month period from Aug. 1, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2017 (successor), which excludes reorganization items and asset impairment charges, but includes $3.7 million of stock-based compensation expense and $1.2 million of vessel operating lease expense for vessels returned to their owners in connection with the company’s reorganization plan, was $17.7 million.

John Rynd, president and CEO of Tidewater said in a prepared statement, “The extended weakness in the offshore supply vessel market continued to be reflected in our fourth quarter financial results. While improvements in oil prices are encouraging, our customers have not yet committed to a meaningful increase in offshore exploration and development spending. As we continue to navigate a market that we expect to remain challenging in 2018, the management team remains focused on executing its post-restructuring business plan, including additional cost reductions, a targeted rationalization of the owned fleet, preserving a low-leverage balance sheet and maintaining a strong liquidity position.”

Tom Bates, chairman of the board, added, “I would like to again thank Larry Rigdon for his leadership of the business during his tenure as interim president and chief executive officer. Significant progress has been made in achieving the company’s near-term objective of reaching a cash flow breakeven. John, Larry and I look forward to working with our fellow directors on behalf of all Tidewater stakeholders.”

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of offshore support vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide, the company said.