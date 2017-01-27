Tidewater granted waiver extensions until March 3

Tidewater Inc. announced yesterday that it has received limited waiver extensions from its principal lenders and noteholders until March 3.

As previously reported, New Orleans-based Tidewater had been in discussions with its lenders and noteholders to amend the company’s various debt arrangements to obtain relief from certain covenants.

Pending the resolution of those discussions, the company had previously received limited waivers which waived compliance with these covenants until Jan. 27, 2017. As of 1:30 p.m. EST, Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) was trading at $2.38, down 0.83%.