Shell adds deepwater production in U.S. Gulf

Shell has reduced costs by around 30% at this deepwater project since making the investment decision in early 2017, lowering the forward-looking, break-even price to less than $30 bbl.

“We believe Kaikias is the most competitive subsea development in the Gulf of Mexico and a prime example of the deep-water opportunities we’re able to advance with our technical expertise and capital discipline,” Andy Brown, upstream director, Royal Dutch Shell, said in a statement. “In addition to accelerating production for Kaikias, we reduced costs with a simplified well design and the incorporation of existing subsea and processing equipment.”

Kaikias is located in the prolific Mars-Ursa basin around 130 miles (210 kilometres) from the Louisiana coast and is owned by Shell (80% working interest), as operator, and MOEX North America LLC (20% working interest), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Oil Exploration Co. Ltd. Shell Offshore is a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell.

In the first quarter, Shell deepwater produced around 731,000 bpd globally. Over the past four years, the company said its sharp focus on competitive growth has led to planned cuts of around 45% on average for both global deepwater unit development and operating costs.