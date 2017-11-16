Scarecrows deter birds from using offshore poop deck

Workboat companies eyeing the fledging offshore wind market may think they’ll be transporting turbine equipment and workers to offshore wind farms, but they might want to add scarecrows to the list.

These high-tech versions of the traditional farm decoys are getting ready to hit the global wind power market as a deterrent to the pesky problem of bird poop on turbines.

Over the pond in the UK, where offshore wind farms are a big and established business (far ahead of us in the U.S.), bird droppings have become a huge problem, posing health hazards to workers (it’s a carcinogen) and costly delays in construction and cleanup. The stuff also degrades the turbine’s building materials.

So one of the leading wind power companies, Dong Energy, got creative and has developed Scaretech, a scarecrow adapted for the harsh ocean environment.

Designed to look like a wind worker, it is outfitted with a high-visibility protective orange jacket, a hard hat, and an arm extended into the air with fluorescent green gloves. The face is realistic, offering a stern look to those naughty seagulls as they fly near.

This is no garden-variety scarecrow. It’s made of steel, flexible foam and PVC and powered by solar panels, and is fixed to the offshore structure so it can withstand extreme weather. And he (or she) is a noisy and flamboyant type, sending off sporadic and sensor-controlled noises and high intensity strobe lights to deter seabirds.

Dong tested the device for three weeks on a turbine at its Race Bank wind farm off the Northeast coast of the U.K and the company reports very positive results: no new bird poop, aka guano, during the test run. Dong now has Scaretech ready for an international rollout.

Hopefully this will also help reduce the number of birds killed by wind turbines, which is often cited by wind power critics as a compelling reason not to construct wind farms.