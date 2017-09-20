Puerto Rico without power; Hurricane Maria could move north

All of Puerto Rico was without power Wednesday after Hurricane Maria bulldozed over the island, coming ashore as the worst category 4 hurricane in 85 years. The eyewall swept St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which had escaped the brunt of Hurricane Irma two weeks before and was serving as a staging area for relief efforts.

Maria “has destroyed everything it has had in its path,” Puerto Rico emergency management director Abner Gomez said at a Wednesday news briefing. The hurricane may have knocked out major high-voltage power lines, said Gomez. Even when Irma brushed Puerto Rico earlier there was worry the island’s aged and fragile power grid could be knocked out for weeks.

After passing St. Croix Hurricane Maria made its Puerto Rico landfall around 6:15 a.m. just south of Yabucoa Harbor, 25 minutes after the last images were received from the National Weather Service radar at San Juan, according to forecasters at the National Weather Service. They continued to track the storm with imagery from the GOES-16 weather satellite, and by 5 p.m. estimated the storm was down to category 2 with winds around 110 mph.

A northwest track with some possible re-strengthening over warm ocean waters was predicted to continue for 36 hours, threatening the northern Dominican Republic and the eastern Turks and Caicos islands. Beyond Friday a swing northward is possible, potentially following Tropical Storm Jose’s offshore track past the U.S. East Coast.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is positioned to start helping Puerto Rico and re-enter the Virgin Islands, FEMA administrator Brock Long told CNN. Civilian and military relief forces were pulled back from the USVI ahead of Hurricane Maria’s approach, leaving some Customs and Border Protection and other security forces to shelter in place and assist local authorities on St. Thomas and St. John.

Coast Guard and FEMA elements withdrew to San Juan, where the port was closed at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Restoring power will be a big part of the renewed effort on the islands, said Long. Days before Maria threatened the Corps of Engineers transported generators to St. Thomas to help restore local power and water supplies.

The intensity of the threat to Puerto Rico led to a marathon mission for an Air Force Reserve “hurricane hunter” crew who tracked the storm’s progress clear across the island, NHC forecasters noted late in the day.

After beginning their mission this morning before the center first moved onshore, the crew went above and beyond, returning to Curacao to refuel, and then heading back to Puerto Rico to catch Maria’s center when it first moved back off the coast,” the forecasters wrote in their 5 p.m. update.

“The data collected by the crew was incredibly important for us to analyze Maria’s intensity and structure after moving across the island, and we are grateful for their effort.”