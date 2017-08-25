Platforms evacuated, ports close in face of Hurricane Harvey

Energy companies evacuated 86 offshore production platforms in the western Gulf of Mexico by Friday morning in anticipation of Hurricane Harvey, the most powerful cyclone to strike the U.S. in 12 years.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts a grueling ordeal for the Texas coast into southern Louisiana, with Hurricane Harvey headed for landfall late Friday into early Saturday morning. At 6 p.m. Central time the NHC upgraded the storm to category 4, with sustained winds of 130 mph.

Beyond storm surges of 6’ to 12’ forecast at landfill, rainfall of 15” to 25” total, and as much as 35” in some areas, will contribute to life-threatening flooding and likely cut off some areas for days to come. NHC forecasters said Harvey could meander for days along the coastal region, possibly even swinging back out to sea and then making a second landfall.

With widespread flooding expected in urban and suburban areas, Coast Guard Western River Flood Punt teams moved their equipment shallow-draft rescue boats toward three staging areas in Texas and Louisiana.

The scenario could bring a major disruption to the energy industry, given the concentration of transport and refining infrastructure in the region that produces a third of the nation’s petroleum products.Despite years of warning, the Houston area is highly vulnerable to hurricane surge and has suffered mounting problems with urban flooding.

Offshore operators had evacuated 11.67% of the 737 manned platforms in the Gulf as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said in its daily report. Crews were evacuated from four of the 10 non-dynamically positioned drill rigs operating in the Gulf, and one of the 21 DP rigs in operation had to move from the storm’s path, according to the BSEE.

With sub-surface safety valves closed on those wells, an estimated 21.55% of Gulf oil production and 23.24% of its natural gas have been shut-in, the BSEE said.

Coast Guard officials set port condition Yankee” for Houston, Galveston, Texas City, Freeport and Corpus Christi, and set up incident command posts to manage storm operations.

That order mandated departures from anchorages before 10 a.m. Friday and a ban on inbound vessels. Cargo transfer operations where to halt as winds passed tropical storm force at 40 mph, and transfer hoses and loading arms disconnected at 50 mph. By 4 p.m. Friday that was upgraded to port condition Zulu for sustained storm winds.

As the storm was building Friday afternoon, Coast Guard aircrews rescued 12 people aboard a disabled dive service vessel near Port Mansfield, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report at 3:40 a.m. of the 166’x40’x14’ DSV Gulf Justice taking on water with 12 people aboard.

Watchstanders ordered two MH-65 Dolphin helicopters from Air Station Corpus Christi at 12:40 p.m., after plans for commercial assistance from a tugboat fell through because the tug could not get underway. Watchstanders had maintained hourly communication with the vessel operator throughout the morning and afternoon.

The aircrews arrived on scene at 1:03 p.m. and hoisted seven people from the Gulf Justice and transferred them to Charles R Johnson Airport in Port Masnfield. The aircrews returned to hoist the remaining five people at 2:06 p.m. and transferred them to the airport.

“The Coast Guard was relieved to rescue these 12 people before Hurricane Harvey impacted the rescue efforts, making a bad situation worse,” said Capt. Tony Hahn, the commander of Sector Corpus Christi.